Business NewsMarketsGold Rises On Haven Demand After US Captures Venezuelan Leader
ADVERTISEMENT

Gold Rises On Haven Demand After US Captures Venezuelan Leader

Gold posted its best annual performance since 1979 last year, hitting a series of records with support from central-bank buying, easing Federal Reserve policy and a weaker US dollar.

05 Jan 2026, 07:05 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gold and silver rose, with investors seeking the safety of precious metals. (Photo by Zlaťáky.cz on Unsplash)</p></div>
Gold and silver rose, with investors seeking the safety of precious metals. (Photo by Zlaťáky.cz on Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Gold and silver rose, with investors seeking the safety of precious metals amid heightened geopolitical risk following the US capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Spot gold climbed as much as 0.9% in early trading on Monday, advancing above $4,370 an ounce. President Donald Trump said the US plans to “run” Venezuela after ousting Maduro, leaving uncertainty over the future governance of the South American country. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would use leverage over oil to force further change.

“Markets are now forced to reprice not just Venezuela risk but US unpredictability, military reach,” Nicky Shiels, head of research at precious metals refiner MKS Pamp SA, said in a note.

Gold posted its best annual performance since 1979 last year, hitting a series of records with support from central-bank buying, easing Federal Reserve policy and a weaker US dollar. Demand for haven assets, driven by geopolitical tensions and trade frictions, has also buoyed prices, although there was significant volatility in late December as some investors booked profits and trading metrics pointed to overbought conditions.

Silver rallied even more than gold last year, blowing through levels that until recently seemed unthinkable to all but the most enthusiastic of market watchers. In addition to the factors that aided gold, silver has also benefited from sustained concerns that the US administration could eventually impose import tariffs on the refined metal.

Gold rose 0.7% to $4,363.57 as of 7:45 a.m. Singapore time. Silver advanced 0.7% to $73.32. Platinum and palladium also gained. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index ended the earlier session up 0.1%.

ALSO READ

Venezuela Tops List Of World's Highest Oil Reserves: A Look At Top 15 Nations Rich In 'Black Gold'
Opinion
Venezuela Tops List Of World's Highest Oil Reserves: A Look At Top 15 Nations Rich In 'Black Gold'
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT