Gold Rally Likely To Continue Amid Rate-Cut Speculation, Yield Trend: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley expects gold prices going up to $2,300 per ounce in 2024, but price action is likely to be choppy as uncertainties remain over U.S. data and rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

However, if the 10-year real yields come down further, there is a scope for gold to move higher from the current level. The yellow metal also tends to rise after the first Fed rate cut, while elevated geopolitical and political risk in 2024 should also provide support. The World Gold Council observed that elevated geopolitical risk tends to weigh on recycling volumes, according to the research firm.

The Comex Gold positioning has jumped back to 190,000 lots long, but it is well below peaks of 300,000 lots long, it said in a March 15 note.