Gold Price Up, Up And Away But Even Chris Wood Is Struggling To Find A Justification

Global spot prices of gold have soared over 15% since the beginning of 2024, driven by robust U.S. inflation data and speculation surrounding potential rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. Despite this, Christopher Wood, the global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, has expressed surprise at the lack of documented reasons for this significant rise.

Gold prices typically increase during periods of inflation, as investors seek a hedge against declining purchasing power of fiat currencies. Despite cooling inflation and anticipated rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, gold prices continue their upward trajectory unabated.

Christopher Wood attributes this surge primarily to strong demand from China, despite the apparent absence of substantial retail investor interest in the precious metal.

"The recent rally in gold prices can be largely attributed to robust demand from China," Wood explains. However, he notes a lack of solid data to definitively prove this theory.