Gold Pushes Higher As Market Digests Outcome Of Xi-Trump Meeting

Gold advanced following a run of losses, as traders digested the outcome of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Bullion rose as much as 2.1%, after falling almost 5% over the previous four sessions. Trump said it was an “amazing meeting” and that China would halt rare earth controls and resume purchases of American soybeans. Xi said his country is willing to cooperate with the US in areas such as trade, energy and artificial intelligence, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Earlier, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the likelihood of a December reduction after a widely expected quarter-point cut on Wednesday. Still, despite Powell’s unusually direct remarks, the vote marked the third straight meeting in which officials lodged dissents against the majority decision — a run not seen since 2019.