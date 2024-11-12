Gold Prices Today Slip To 75,000-Mark, Global Rate Hits Week's Low

Gold prices in India stood at Rs 75,700 as of 9:58 a.m., according to India Bullion Association. The slip in the local markets have reflected from the trends in the global markets. The steady decline has come through in the domestic markets after Oct. 31. The prices today are closer to the last record low in the month of October. The prices had plunged to Rs 75,060 on Oct. 9, but rallied ahead of the festivities.

The prices have been declining after the US elections as the dollar index has been strong. With global cues of de-escalation of geo-political tension and more, the commodity is seeing a significant dip in demand. This slump has also made its way to India's domestic market.

Gold prices were trading near one–month low in Asian trade. The Bloomberg spot gold price fell to $2,610, the lowest level since Oct. 10 on Monday, as the dollar index rose.

A rise in the greenback makes the bullion expensive for other currency holders. The Bloomberg spot gold was 0.09% down at $2,616.35 an ounce. The futures prices of the commodity has also taken hits through the week. The futures prices for Dec. 5 stood at Rs 75,521, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.