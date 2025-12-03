Gold Prices Steady, Spot Silver Holds Near Record High — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold prices in India saw a minor decline to Rs 1,29,770 and silver was down at Rs 1,81,400 on Wednesday, according to the India Bullion Association as of 6:50 a.m. However, silver in the spot market rose near its record high as traders expect lower interest rates while market faced ongoing supply tightness.

Spot gold also rose on Wednesday trading near $4,250 an ounce. Despite the pull back from record high last month gold remains on course for its strongest annual gain since 1979, having reached a series of record highs before retreating last month. US rate cuts have underpinned prices, which have also been buoyed by inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and sustained central bank buying.

Economists at Macquarie Group expect prices to decline over the next year following a 50% year-to-date surge. "With global growth beginning to recover, central bank easing cycles nearing completion, real interest rates still relatively high, and tensions between the US and China easing (for now), we believe the near-term peak has been reached," strategists including chief economist Ric Deverell wrote in a note earlier this month.