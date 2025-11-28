Gold Prices Steady At Rs 1,26,180 — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And Other Cities

Gold prices were trading steady with a negative bias on Friday morning. It was at Rs 1,26,180 per 10 grams versus Rs 1,26,570 the previous day. Globally, gold prices rose as signs of a rate cut in the US Federal Reserve's December policy meeting supported the precious metal.

Lower interest rates make the precious metal affordable for countries that use other currencies than US dollar.

The Bloomberg spot gold advanced 0.69% to $4,186.39 an ounce as of 6:31 a.m. The bullion is on a path to record straight fourth months of gains. Moreover, gold prices have gained every month of this year and most likely will record the best annual gain as well, according to Bloomberg.

Market participants will continue to absorb any clues regarding the US Fed's policy outlook. "With the U.S. Government now reopened, upcoming economic releases will be crucial for the Federal Reserve to assess its December 2025 rate-cut trajectory. Gold is expected to remain volatile within the Rs 1,24,000–Rs 1,27,500 range," Jateen Trivedi, vice president, research analyst, Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.