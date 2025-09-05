Gold Prices Steady After Rally — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

Gold price was trading at Rs 1,06,720 per 10 gm on Friday, according to the India Bullions Association, compared to Rs 1,07,550 on Thursday. The prices recently crossed Rs 1,07,000-mark, hitting a fresh record.

The rally was driven by the escalating trade tensions on the global scale and also weakening Rupee.

Further, due to the volatility in the commodities market, there was a sharp jump in commodity exchange volumes, according to market and commodities expert, Anuj Gupta.

Gold futures also hit a fresh record high on Friday.