Gold Prices Rise, Silver Above $65 — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities

Gold prices in India rose slightly to Rs 1,34,630, with silver witnessing a considerable rise at Rs 1,97,530 on Wednesday, according to the India Bullion Association.

Meanwhile, spot gold held steady after a week of consecutive sessions of gains. Bullion hovered near $4,317.92 an ounce, showing a minor uptick.

For the yellow metal, 2025 marked the third consecutive year of gains while for silver, it marked the second consecutive year of gains. The white metal has also climbed to a fresh peak, extending an already powerful rally. Bloomberg has reported that gold is edging toward record high levels as investors look toward US inflation data and escalating tensions in Venezuela.