Gold Prices Rise, Silver Above $65 — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, And Other Cities
For the yellow metal, 2025 marked the third consecutive year of gains while for silver, it marked the second consecutive year of gains.
Gold prices in India rose slightly to Rs 1,34,630, with silver witnessing a considerable rise at Rs 1,97,530 on Wednesday, according to the India Bullion Association.
Meanwhile, spot gold held steady after a week of consecutive sessions of gains. Bullion hovered near $4,317.92 an ounce, showing a minor uptick.
For the yellow metal, 2025 marked the third consecutive year of gains while for silver, it marked the second consecutive year of gains. The white metal has also climbed to a fresh peak, extending an already powerful rally. Bloomberg has reported that gold is edging toward record high levels as investors look toward US inflation data and escalating tensions in Venezuela.
Gold Price Today: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices
In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 134,150 per 10 gm, and in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 134,380 on Wednesday.
In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 134,490, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 134,210 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity in Chennai was the highest at Rs 134,780 per 10 gm.
The three-month forward prices for the yellow metal are at $4,350.80.
Silver Price Today: Spot and Future Prices
The precious metal's price traded at Rs 197,530 per kilogram on Dec. 17, according to the India Bullion Association. The white metal hit a record of $65 an ounce this week.
The three-month forward prices for the white metal were trading higher at $65.70, while spot silver was marginally lower at $65.29.