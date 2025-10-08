Gold Price's Record Rally: Should Investors Start SIPs Or Cut Back On Allocations?

Spot gold futures crossed $4,000 per ounce on Tuesday, driven by economic uncertainty and safe-haven demand. In India, prices climbed past Rs 1,21,000. Financial planners said investors should adopt a cautious and measured approach.

Global gold touched $3,992.27 per ounce, while Indian rates reached Rs 1,21,180, according to India Bullion Co. Analysts said the surge reflects fears of a US government shutdown and growing expectations of interest rate cuts. Gold has gained over 50% this year, its largest annual rise since 1979, supported by geopolitical tensions and central bank buying.