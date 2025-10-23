Gold Prices Rebound Amid Geopolitical Jitters, MCX Rates Up 2%

Gold prices rose globally on Thursday, following a two-day slump, as geopolitical uncertainties emerged following the US sanctions on Russian oil companies.

On India's Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for December delivery rose 2% to trade at Rs 124,250 per 10 gram at 7:45 pm (IST).

In the US spot market, gold was up 1.11% at $4,145 an ounce at 10:30 am (local time). The derivates were also edging higher, as gold futures on the New York-based Commodities Exchange Inc. were trading 2.2% higher at $4,154.7 per ounce at the same time.

The jump in gold's value comes after the metal slipped for two consecutive days, with slide as sharp as 6% on Tuesday. This was in the backdrop of gold hitting an all-time high of $4,381.21 an ounce.

The safe-haven asset, which thrives in periods of uncertainties, rose a day after Trump slapped sanctions on Lukoil and Rosneft, which hold the potential to disrupt oil supply to China.