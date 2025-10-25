Gold Prices Hold Steady Post Festive Season; Check Rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other cities
Gold prices in India today were marginally lower at Rs 123,550, after the festive season. This compares to the Rs Rs 1,24,530 levels on Friday.
During the week, Gold prices slid the most in 12 years after a weeks-long furious rally. A confluence of factors dragged down the precious metal including positive trade talks between China and the US, a stronger dollar, overstretched technicals, and uncertainty on investor positioning due to the government shutdown, were factors cited for the price drop on the global scale.
While in India, the end of the seasonal buying spree stands as the major reason for the dip. Gold prices rose globally on Thursday, following a two-day slump, as geopolitical uncertainties emerged following the US sanctions on Russian oil companies. On India's Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for December delivery rose 2% to trade at Rs 124,250 per 10 gram.
JP Morgan expects the bull run to stay intact with the price to reach an average $5,055 per ounce by the end of the fourth quarter of 2026.
The forecast is based on the back of rising investors demand and central bank buying that is expected to average at nearly 566 tons of the metal in a quarter of 2026. "Gold remains our highest conviction long for the year, and we see further upside as the market enters a Fed rate-cutting cycle," Natasha Kaneva, Head of Global Commodities Strategy at JP Morgan.
Gold Price: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices
In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 1,23,110, per 10 gm, and in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 123,320 on Saturday.
In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 1,23,420, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 1,23,160 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity was the highest in Chennai, trading at Rs 1,23,680 per 10 gm.
The Dec. 5 futures stood at Rs 1,23,255 according to the Multi-Commodity Exchange. The spot prices of the yellow metal rose to $4,114 on Saturday, according to the World Gold Council.