Gold Prices Hold Steady Post Festive Season; Check Rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other cities

Gold prices in India today were marginally lower at Rs 123,550, after the festive season. This compares to the Rs Rs 1,24,530 levels on Friday.

During the week, Gold prices slid the most in 12 years after a weeks-long furious rally. A confluence of factors dragged down the precious metal including positive trade talks between China and the US, a stronger dollar, overstretched technicals, and uncertainty on investor positioning due to the government shutdown, were factors cited for the price drop on the global scale.

While in India, the end of the seasonal buying spree stands as the major reason for the dip. Gold prices rose globally on Thursday, following a two-day slump, as geopolitical uncertainties emerged following the US sanctions on Russian oil companies. On India's Multi Commodity Exchange, gold futures for December delivery rose 2% to trade at Rs 124,250 per 10 gram.