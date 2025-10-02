Gold Prices Hold Five-Day Rally On Fed Cut Bets, US Shutdown Concerns

Gold steadied — following a five-day rally that saw it reach successive records — as the US government shutdown began and traders added to bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts following weak private payrolls data.

Bullion traded near $3,860 an ounce, about $35 below a peak set on Wednesday, with the suspension in federal operations threatening to create a blackout in crucial economic figures that the Fed needs to make rate decisions. That’s left economists, traders and policymakers more reliant on non-government data, like Wednesday’s ADP Research print, which showed a sharp decrease in private-sector payrolls in September.

Non-farm payroll numbers, which were due Friday, will be delayed because of the shutdown — which also risks increasing pressure on the dollar. Traders have added to bets the Fed will cut rates twice more this year to support a weakening labor market. Lower borrowing costs tend to boost non-yielding gold, which also becomes cheaper for most buyers when the greenback softens.