Gold Prices Hit Another Record On US-China Tensions, Easing Fed Rates

Gold prices scaled a new peak for the fourth consecutive session in the international market on Thursday. Heightened US-China trade frictions and bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates through the end of the year have supported demand.

The precious metal jumped 0.5% to $4,227 an ounce in the spot market. Bullion has risen about 5% so far this week amid a breakneck rally underway since mid-August. In October so far, the metal has appreciated by 9.5%.

The buying spree has spread to other precious metals, with silver surging more than 3% on Wednesday as availability in the London market remained tight, Bloomberg News reported.