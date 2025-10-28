Gold Prices Fall Over 8% From Record High: Should You Buy The Dip? Experts Weigh In

Nikhil Kothari, from Etica Wealth Investors, offers a measured view, stating clearly that “from a valuation perspective, gold is not cheap.” He notes that current prices despite the dip, have remained inflated by strong institutional demand.

"From the short term perspective, due to the central bank buying, there is huge demand. The price has run up." Looking ahead, however, Kothari warns that market fundamentals will eventually override any temporary strength or momentum in the commodity price. In the long term, the fundamentals overpowers the momentum, he said.

Given the elevated cost, he believes a price correction is inevitable. “Since valuations are expensive, there will be some time correction,” he added.

Kothari strongly advises current investors to avoid increasing their allocation at these levels. "Now we do not recommend trying to add to the gold exposure," he said. He suggests that investors with an existing exposure of "only 3-4% then only maintain that." His overall message is clear, "Gold is still very expensive valuation so hold the exposure that you have."