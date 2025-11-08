Gold Prices Drop For Third Week As Dollar Gains; Fed Remarks Curb Safe-Haven Buying

"The market currently appears to be in a pause-and-assess phase, with participants waiting for clearer cues from the US dollar and Treasury yields before committing to larger positions," Chirag Doshi, CIO of Fixed Income Assets, LGT Wealth India, said.

NS Ramaswamy, Head of Commodity & CRM, Ventura said, 'Gold prices continue to remain firm, supported by a softer US dollar and expectations of another Federal Reserve rate cut.

"The dollar index has been lodged within the trading range of 98-99-100 since August," he said, adding that a softer dollar could provide near-term relief for bullion.