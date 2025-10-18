Gold Prices On Dhanteras 2025: Check The Latest 22-Carat, 24-Carat Rates In Major Indian Cities

Gold prices touched record highs across India on Dhanteras 2025, the day many consider the most auspicious for buying gold and silver.

The festival, celebrated two days before Diwali, marks the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha and is associated with wealth and prosperity. Many Indians believe buying gold on this day brings lasting good fortune, making it one of the busiest gold-buying occasions of the year.

Mumbai recorded a surge, with 24-carat gold crossing Rs 1,30,000 per 10 grams, while the prices are similar in Delhi and Bengaluru, Pune and other major cities in India.