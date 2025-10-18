Gold Prices On Dhanteras 2025: Check The Latest 22-Carat, 24-Carat Rates In Major Indian Cities
Mumbai recorded a surge, with 24-carat gold crossing Rs 1,30,000 per 10 grams, while the prices are similar in Delhi and Bengaluru, Pune and other major cities in India.
Gold prices touched record highs across India on Dhanteras 2025, the day many consider the most auspicious for buying gold and silver.
The festival, celebrated two days before Diwali, marks the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha and is associated with wealth and prosperity. Many Indians believe buying gold on this day brings lasting good fortune, making it one of the busiest gold-buying occasions of the year.
Gold Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities
Here are the gold rates on October 18, Dhanteras 2025 in cities across India.
Mumbai: The gold rates in Mumbai touched a new high of Rs 1,32,770 per 10 grams for 24 carat and Rs. 1,21,700 per 10 grams for 22 carat.
Delhi: Gold soared to Rs. 1,32,920 for 10 grams for 24 carat and Rs. 1,21,850 per 10 gram (22 carat).
Bengaluru: The gold rate stood at Rs. 1,32,820 per 10 grams for 24 carat and Rs 1,21,750 per 10 grams (22 carat).
Kolkata: The gold rate stood at Rs. 1,32,770 for 10 grams for 24 carat and Rs 1,21,750 per 10 grams (22 carat).
Chennai: The gold rates in Chennai touched Rs 1,32,770 for 10 grams for 24 carat and Rs ₹ 1,21,700 per 10 grams (22 carat).
Pune: Gold prices reached Rs. 1,32,770 for 10 grams for 24 carat and
See rates for all cities here:
Note: Gold rates are reflective of market trends and interest rates. The prices may vary slightly by store and location. For precise rates and making charges, check with your local jeweller.
Why Gold Prices Are Rising
Gold prices have jumped nearly 66% from last Dhanteras, when 24-carat gold was Rs 78,493 per 10 grams. Analysts link this sharp rise to global inflation, a weakening rupee, and rising safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions. Over the last two years, gold has delivered a compounded annual growth rate of 46.84%, making it a preferred asset for investors and households alike.
The Significance Of Dhanteras
Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the start of Diwali festivities. According to Hindu belief, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari are worshipped on this day for wealth and well-being. Many consult the Panchang to find the Shubh Muhurat or auspicious time for purchases, with jewellery stores across India witnessing high footfall.