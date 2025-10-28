Gold Prices Crash: Citi Projects Further Downside To $3,800 On US-China Trade Thaw, Profit Booking

Citi said US President Donald Trump's shift towards dealmaking not just with China, but also with Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Brazil, India, and Taiwan and President Xi Jinping's apparent willingness to go along with it will move gold further down over the coming days and weeks.

Alongside a shift in price momentum in the gold market, a possible end to the US government shutdown will also contribute to the bearish outlook for the yellow metal.

"We downgrade our gold three-month target to $3,800 per ounce (from $4,000), around the 50-day moving average, and our silver 3-month target to $42 per ounce (from $55)," the note said.

Investors have sought relief from global trade tensions this year in gold, a traditional safe haven asset in times of volatility, even as central banks ramped up their bullion holdings to diversify away from the US dollar. That has led to the price rising from $2,700 at the start of the year to as high as $4,380 last week.

A market strategist at the World Gold Council said demand from central banks has tapered recently and a deeper correction in gold prices might be welcomed by professional dealers, according to a Bloomberg News report.