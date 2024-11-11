NDTV ProfitMarketsGold Prices Continue Downtrend Amid Post Festive Slump
ADVERTISEMENT

Gold Prices Continue Downtrend Amid Post Festive Slump

Domestic prices of gold have slipped to Rs 77,040 as of 12:00 p.m., according to India Bullion Association.

11 Nov 2024, 12:15 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gold prices hit record low of the month on Nov. 6 slipping to Rs 76,980. The slip in demand has caused a constant decline in prices after Oct. 31. (Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
Gold prices hit record low of the month on Nov. 6 slipping to Rs 76,980. The slip in demand has caused a constant decline in prices after Oct. 31. (Photo source: Envato)

Domestic prices of gold have slipped to Rs 77,040 as of 12:00 p.m., according to India Bullion Association. The prices have slipped further, hovering near the last recorded low in November.

Prices hit record low of the month on Nov. 6 slipping to Rs 76,980. The slip in demand has caused a constant decline in prices after Oct. 31.

The prices continue to slip after the post festive slump has evidently hit the domestic prices. The prices had shot up to Rs 81,500 on Oct. 23, ahead of the festive season before the sharp slip on prices. The dip in demand has pulled down prices since Oct. 31 as the prices have seen a steady decline.

The futures prices of the commodity have also reflected the slip. The futures prices for Dec. 5 stood at Rs 76,747, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange. The futures prices have seen a 0.68% decline as well.

Global Prices

The global prices for gold stand at $2,669 per troy ounce, according to the World Gold Council. The international prices have slipped further down and is hovering over the previous lows recorded.

With the last low being recorded on Nov. 7 at $2,647 per troy ounce, the current prices are a few dollars away from hitting this record low. The prices have slipped as political uncertainty has cleared up after the US elections.

For investors, gold is considered a safe-play investment that is considered stable amid global uncertainties and geo-political conflicts. The reduction in global demand has caused the international prices to slump as the prices took a plunge on Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 consecutively.

ALSO READ

Gold Price Falls Again After China's Underwhelming Stimulus, Analysts Share Key Levels
Opinion
Gold Price Falls Again After China's Underwhelming Stimulus, Analysts Share Key Levels
Read More

Silver Prices 

The silver prices stand at Rs 91,310 per kilo gram as of 12:00 p.m., according to the India Bullion Association. The futures prices for Dec. 5 are Rs 90,888, according to the MCX.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex End Flat After Two-Day Decline
Opinion
Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex End Flat After Two-Day Decline
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT