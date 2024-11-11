Gold Prices Continue Downtrend Amid Post Festive Slump

Domestic prices of gold have slipped to Rs 77,040 as of 12:00 p.m., according to India Bullion Association. The prices have slipped further, hovering near the last recorded low in November.

Prices hit record low of the month on Nov. 6 slipping to Rs 76,980. The slip in demand has caused a constant decline in prices after Oct. 31.

The prices continue to slip after the post festive slump has evidently hit the domestic prices. The prices had shot up to Rs 81,500 on Oct. 23, ahead of the festive season before the sharp slip on prices. The dip in demand has pulled down prices since Oct. 31 as the prices have seen a steady decline.

The futures prices of the commodity have also reflected the slip. The futures prices for Dec. 5 stood at Rs 76,747, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange. The futures prices have seen a 0.68% decline as well.