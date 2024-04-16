Big Surge In Gold Prices Coming, Says Citi

Citi Research is projecting that gold prices will reach $3,000 per ounce within the next six to 18 months, representing a 20% premium over the current forward prices and more than 25% above current spot prices. The research firm anticipates that trading will frequently test and surpass $2,500 per ounce in the second half of 2024.

The recent rally in gold prices has been supported by geopolitical tensions and coincides with record-high equity index levels. Consequently, a sharper shift toward a risk-off environment could provide an additional upward push to gold prices, the research firm said in an April 15 note.

Gold spot price has risen nearly 20% in the last 12 months. It touched an all-time high of $2,431.53 an ounce on April 12, according to Bloomberg data.