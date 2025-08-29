Gold Prices At Record High — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

Gold prices crossed its previous high of Rs 1,02,090 to settle over Rs 300 higher. The yellow metal was trading at a fresh record high of at Rs 1,02,380 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullions Association.

The prices had slipped on earlier this week after rising to an over two-week high as US President Donald Trump’s attempts to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook sparked renewed concerns over the central bank’s independence.

Cook indicated that she will not step down from her position and will challenge her attempted removal in court, arguing that Trump had no cause to fire her and the Fed also echoed this notion.

In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,02,090, seen on Aug. 10, before marking a fresh high on Friday. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 87,100 on April 7.