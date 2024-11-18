Gold Price Reclaims $2,600 Level, MCX Rate Hits Rs 75,000; Will Recovery Sustain?

Gold prices moved higher to cross the $2,600 per ounce-mark on Monday, even as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated a slower pace of interest rate cuts in remarks issued late on Friday.

Spot gold was trading 1.7% higher at $2,604.6 per ounce at 02:00 p.m. (GMT), still significantly lower as compared to a high of $2,750 an ounce on Nov. 5—the day of US presidential election. The metal has been slipping since then in wake of the firming up of US dollar and bond yields.

Monday's uptick in spot gold rate in the global market also led to a climb in the Indian gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange. The December contracts were trading 1.43% higher at Rs 75,004 per 10 gram at 7:46 p.m.

The partial recovery in gold prices drew attention as it came in the aftermath of Powell's hawkish remarks. The Fed chief, while pointing towards the climb in retail sales, stabilisation in jobless claims and momentum in economy growth, indicated that there could be a rethink in the rate cut strategy.

"If the data let us go a little slower, that seems a smart thing to do," Powell said on Friday, adding that as of now, there are no distress signals in the US economy to accelerate the pace of cuts.

The remarks were expected to exert more pressure on gold, as higher interest rates reduce the appeal for non-yielding assets like bullion. However, the metal defied expectations by logging a 1% climb on Monday.