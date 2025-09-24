What's Behind Gold's Record Run? Naresh Katariya Explains Why It's Different This Time

The investor also sees an interesting setup in the market where jewelers are shorting gold to hedge their holdings, a mindset he finds "very interesting."

Despite the rally, which has seen gold run up 45% in the last year, Katariya is "not as bullish as earlier" but remains confident, advising investors to stay put as there's more to this market. He said that the primary drivers of this market are not the usual players.

"The flows should have explained by declared central bank buying, jewellery buyers or investing via ETFs. I would stay put as there's more to this market. Ofcourse its stretched, its run up 45% in the last year. I'm not as bullish as earlier but it looks interestingly poised. Retail has just joined," he notes. Instead, he believes the current price action is being driven by undeclared central bank buying.

"Another suprising thing would be that jewellers are short on Gold. They hedge thier gold and do not want any upside. Its a very interesting mindset and set up from investors," he said.