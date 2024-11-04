Gold Prices Are Through The Roof And It Could Be A Money Launderers' Party

Gold is the go-to for organised crime. It is easy to transport across borders; its value never really falls and in India, illicit gold is easily absorbed into the mainstream, no questions asked. Plus, Indians love the yellow metal.

“According to the FATF (Financial Action Task Force), gold is an attractive commodity for laundering money due to its cash-intensive nature and associated anonymity,” said Prem Mahadevan, senior analyst at Global Initiative against Transnational Organised Crime.

“By refining gold repeatedly, smuggling syndicates attempt to erase its source, such that investigators cannot easily establish what percentage of a particular consignment is part of the legitimate gold trade. Trade in recycled gold requires little by way of start-up capital and thus, operations can be opened or shut down quite rapidly. This flexibility is an added asset when it comes to evading detection and tracking by law enforcement,” said Mahadevan.