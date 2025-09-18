Gold Price Slips After US Fed's Rate Cut — Check Rates In Delhi, Chennai, Other Cities

Gold prices slipped lower on Sept. 18 with the US Federal Reserve meeting, after hitting a fresh record high of $3,707.57 on Wednesday.

In India, the prices were at Rs 1,10,330 per 10 gm on Thursday, according to the India Bullion Association. The price was Rs 1,10,620 the previous day.

Gold recently crossed the Rs 1,10,000 mark on Sept. 15, and the possible rate cut from the Fed had drove the rally. The Fed resumes its rate-cut cycle after nine months, lowering benchmark rates by 25 bps to 4%–4.25%. Median projections suggest another 50 bps cut in 2025.

Policy is moving towards neutral, balancing inflation risks and growth concerns. In the labour segment, hiring has slowed, labor demand softening with much of the slowdown tied to a shrinking labour force.

Experts advise caution for new buyers despite the bullish sentiment. Amit Gupta from Kedia Advisory warns that the current risk-reward ratio is unfavourable, as prices have already surged by nearly 50% year-on-year. He suggests that a correction of 5% to 7% is a possibility.