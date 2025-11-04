Gold Price Sees Slight Uptick To Rs 1,21,760 Levels — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

The gold prices in India today stood at Rs 1,21,760 on Tuesday. Gold slipped as three Federal Reserve officials declined to signal support for another interest-rate cut next month.

Bullion moved lower toward $3,980 an ounce, after fluctuating between gains and losses on Monday. Fed Governor Lisa Cook said she viewed the risk of further weakness in the labor market as higher than the risk of inflation rising again, but stopped short of backing a December rate cut.

Gold had surged to an all-time high midway through last month, but later retreated on concerns that the rally had been too sharp. Traders are now assessing whether the upward trend can pick up again, with the Fed’s policy trajectory playing a key role, as looser monetary policy typically benefits non-interest-bearing gold.

"There's the risk we see the Fed trying to water down rate-cut expectations just a little," said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at Capital.com Inc to news agency Bloomberg. "That could force yields and the dollar higher, and weigh against gold."