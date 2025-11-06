Gold Price Sees Slight Uptick To Rs 1,20,900 Levels — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,20,900 on Thursday. The metal held steady after its biggest gain in about a week, as traders evaluated the outlook for US interest rates following private-sector jobs data.

According to ADP Research, private-sector payrolls increased by 42,000 after two consecutive months of decline. The modest rise eased worries of a rapid downturn but still aligns with a broader cooling in labour demand.

Spot bullion traded just above $3,970 an ounce, after gaining 1.2% on Wednesday. Gold has jumped by more than 50% this year, touching a record high in October before retreating slightly. US Federal Reserve rate cuts have supported the rally, alongside continued central-bank buying and strong inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds.

Meanwhile, the longest government shutdown in US history has delayed the release of key economic data.