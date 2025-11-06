Gold Price Sees Slight Uptick To Rs 1,20,900 Levels — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities
Gold has jumped by more than 50% this year, touching a record high in October before retreating slightly.
Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,20,900 on Thursday. The metal held steady after its biggest gain in about a week, as traders evaluated the outlook for US interest rates following private-sector jobs data.
According to ADP Research, private-sector payrolls increased by 42,000 after two consecutive months of decline. The modest rise eased worries of a rapid downturn but still aligns with a broader cooling in labour demand.
Spot bullion traded just above $3,970 an ounce, after gaining 1.2% on Wednesday. Gold has jumped by more than 50% this year, touching a record high in October before retreating slightly. US Federal Reserve rate cuts have supported the rally, alongside continued central-bank buying and strong inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds.
Meanwhile, the longest government shutdown in US history has delayed the release of key economic data.
Gold Price Today: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices
In New Delhi, the price stood at Rs 1,20,480, per 10 gm, and in Mumbai, it stood at Rs 1,20,690 on Thursday.
In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 1,20,780, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 1,20,530 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity in Chennai is trading at Rs 1,21,040 per 10 gm.
The Dec. 25 futures stood at Rs 1,20,522 according to the Multi-Commodity Exchange. The spot prices of the yellow metal was $3,982 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg.
Silver Price Today: Spot and Future Prices
The precious metal's price was trading at Rs 1,47,870 per kilogram on Nov. 6, according to the India Bullion Association.
Dec. 25 futures for silver were trading lower at Rs 1,47,321, according to the Multi-Commodity Exchange.