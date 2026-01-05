Gold Price Rises To Rs 136,190 Levels — Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi And Other Cities
Gold and silver prices are expected to experience significant fluctuations this week due to key economic data releases and heightened geopolitical tensions following the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Today, on the first Monday of January, (Jan.5, 2026), gold and silver prices in India are witnessing surge with the yellow metal trading at Rs 137,780 while the white metal is at Rs 243,340.
Gold Rates Today
In the national capital, Delhi, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 1,37,630 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold, predominantly used for jewellery, stands at Rs 1,26,161, according to Bullions website.
Mumbai and Kolkata reported similar figures, with 24-carat gold retailing at approximately Rs 1,37,870 per 10 grams and Rs 1,37,640, respectively. In the southern markets, Chennai recorded the highest rate among the metros at Rs 1,38,270 for 24-carat gold, while Hyderabad followed closely at Rs 1,37,950 per 10 grams and Bengaluru reported a gold rate as Rs 1,37,840.
Silver Rates Today
Silver rallied even more than gold levels with an Indian average at Rs 243,340. The white metal was trading at Rs 2,42,960 in Mumbai, according to Bullions website.
Today, silver in Delhi is trading at approximately Rs 2,42,540 per kg, while in southern cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, the price is even higher at Rs 2,43,660 and Rs 2,43,320 per kg due to local demand and tax variations.
The price of silver is Kolkata is Rs 2,42,640, and in Bengaluru at Rs 2,43,130
Gold Rates City-Wise
The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.
Mumbai: Rs 1,37,870
Delhi: Rs 1,37,630
Bengaluru: Rs 1,37,840
Chennai: Rs 1,38,270
Hyderabad: Rs 1,37,950
Kolkata: Rs 1,37,640
Pune: Rs 1,37,730
International Gold And Silver Rates
Gold and silver advanced, with investors weighing heightened geopolitical risks following the US capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
Spot gold rose as much as 2.1% on Monday, climbing above $4,420 an ounce, while silver gained nearly 5%, reports Bloomberg.