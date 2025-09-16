Gold Price At Record High: Should You Buy This Festive Season? Experts Weigh In

Gold and silver prices have surged to fresh all-time highs as global markets anticipate a crucial US Federal Reserve meeting this week. Gold, the safe-haven asset, has climbed to $3,694 per ounce internationally and reached a record Rs 1,10,500 on MCX, with eyes on the $3,700 mark.

Silver has also broken a 14-year record, crossing $42.50 per ounce, with spot prices on MCX touching Rs 1,29,878. The rally in precious metals is attributed to a combination of factors.

A softer US dollar and falling Treasury yields have increased the appeal of safe-haven assets like gold and silver, according to Amit Gupta, senior research analyst at Kedia Advisory.