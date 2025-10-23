Gold Selloff Explained: Why The Yellow Metal Saw Sharp Decline After Record High Prices

Global gold prices experienced their steepest selloff in more than a dozen years on Tuesday, tumbling by as much as 6.3% after hitting a record peak of $4,381.52 an ounce the day prior.

The sudden rout brought an abrupt halt to a furious, weeks-long rally that has still left the precious metal up more than 50% this year.

While global factors drove the steepest rout, the simultaneous price dip in India was primarily attributed to the simple end of the seasonal buying spree following the festive period. Domestically, the price slump was immediate, with gold price falling to Rs 1,22,320 today.

The dramatic plunge was attributed to a blend nce of international and technical factors that collectively led investors to liquidate their positions.

Bloomberg analysts cited overstretched technical indicators, with the 14-day relative strength index having been in overbought territory for much of the previous month, noting that the rally had run too far, too fast.