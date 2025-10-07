Gold Price Holds Steady Above Rs 1,20,000 — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Gold prices today were trading at a stable levels above the Rs 1,20,000 mark, amid the festive season. Gold price today stands at Rs 1,20,440 according to the India Bullion Co. The previous high that the yellow metal hit was on Sept. 23, when the price rose to Rs 1,18,200 on Oct. 5.

Gold had crossed the Rs 1,10,000 mark on Sept. 15, and the possible rate cut from the Fed had driven the rally. Renewed concerns over the US government shutdown have reinforced safe-haven demand, keeping precious metals well-supported. The shutdown has increased economic uncertainty and increased the bets of the interest rate cut in this year. Investors are now relying on private data for crucial clues about an already murky US economic outlook.

Gold has surged almost 50% this year, spurred by the massive jolt of economic and geopolitical uncertainty that President Donald Trump has brought to the market. The Federal Reserve’s rate-cutting cycle and central bank purchases to diversify away from dollar assets have also been major tailwinds.

"As the labour market and inflation are still a cause of concern for the Fed, they want to keep an eye on the data. The trend of gold is looking positive for the longer term," Anuj Gupta, a market and commodities expert stated. In the very near term, there might be some profit booking as the event passes off.