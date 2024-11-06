Gold Price Holds Over Rs 78,000-Mark, Global Price Higher Ahead Of US Election Results

Domestic price of gold continued to cool off as festive demand has reduced. Price of the metal stood at Rs 78,740 as of 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, according to India Bullion Association. However, it has recovered slightly after it slipped on Tuesday. Domestic price of gold has seen a sharp decline since Oct. 31, after it dipped to Rs 78,670 post Diwali.

Price of the yellow metal had rallied ahead of the festival season, going up to Rs 81,500 on Oct. 23 due to demand. The commodity prices went up to Rs 79,970 on Oct. 30 before dropping. Gold price has held over the Rs 78,000 mark this month after the cool off.

The futures prices for Dec. 5, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange, stood at Rs 78,475. The futures prices of the commodity have also seen a slight slip post the festive season as demand dipped.