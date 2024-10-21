Gold Price Hits All-Time High Amid Heightened Geopolitical Tensions

Domestic prices of gold, which track global rates, hit an all-time high of Rs 78,230 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange at 9:30 am today. The prices are driven higher by heightened geopolitical tension in West Asia and the South China sea.

On Saturday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin accused militant group Hezbollah of trying to assassinate him and his spouse. The prime minister’s office said a drone was launched toward his residence, but he and his wife were not home and there were no injuries.

In response, Israel has launched more airstrikes, ostensibly targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, in Gaza and Lebanon.

This morning, the global gold futures hit an all-time high of $2,746.8 per troy ounce. Since the start of September, prices have risen nearly 9% and are up over 37% over the last year.

Separately, just days after Beijing conducted large-scale military drills around Taiwan in the South China Sea, President Xi Jinping was quoted by state-run broadcaster CCTV as saying that troops should strengthen their preparedness for war.