Gold Price Falls Near Rs 1,24,000 Levels — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold prices in India fell to Rs 1,23,920 on Monday, holding steady after two days of losses.

The metal held gains after it ended Friday's session 2% lower, trading around $4,100 an ounce. Gold remains on course for its strongest annual gain since 1979, having reached a series of record highs before retreating last month.

US rate cuts have underpinned prices, which have also been buoyed by inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and sustained central bank buying.

"Gold's bull run is driven by central bank buying, and as long as they continue, we believe gold prices will remain supportive," said Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak AMC while speaking to NDTV Profit.

This buying trend, he says, is likely to continue as the US dollar weakens, uncertainty around US policy grows, and after recent geopolitical shocks taught governments that overseas securities can be frozen, whereas physical gold held domestically remains secure.