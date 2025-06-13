Gold Extends Advance After Israel Attacks Iran’s Nuclear Program

Gold advanced alongside other financial assets after Israel conducted airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, raising concerns over an escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

Bullion climbed as much as 1.3% following news of the attacks. Explosions were heard in Tehran, according to videos and local media, and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the nation was anticipating a retaliatory strike from Iran. The US said it was “not involved” in the operation