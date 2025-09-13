Gold Price Edges Closer To Rs 1,10,000 — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

Gold prices edged close to the Rs 1,10,000 mark with prices at Rs 1,09,800 on Saturday. The prices were at Rs 109,420 per 10 gm on Friday, according to the India Bullion Association. The prices recently crossed the Rs 1,09,000 mark and since then, the yellow metal surged to over Rs 1,09,400 to hit a the previous record.

The escalation of tensions on a global scale has pushed demand for the yellow metal higher. The rally is also driven by expectations of a possible rate cut from the Fed.

Due to the volatility in trade, geopolitical stances, and escalating tensions, there is a rise in demand for the safe-haven metal, according to market and commodities expert Anuj Gupta. Gold futures have also hit a fresh record high.