Gold Prices Drop For Second Day — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

Gold prices continued to slide for the second day, trading at Rs 100,250 per 10 gm, compared to Rs 101,360 on Monday after US President's no-tariff call. Gold prices saw a slip on the global front after US President Donald Trump announced that “Gold will not be tariffed!” on Truth Social on Monday.

This came after the US customs authorities made public a letter saying that gold bars at two standard weights, one kilogram and 100 ounces, or 2.8-kilo gold bars, would be subject to the levies, according to an NDTV report.

In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,02,090 on Aug. 10. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 87,100 on April 7.