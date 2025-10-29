Gold Price Dips Below Rs 1,20,000 Levels — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold prices have slipped over 8% from its life time high. The gold prices in India today stand at Rs 1,19,930 on Wednesday. This compares to Rs 121,360 on Wednesday.

Gold prices had declined by Rs 700 to Rs 1,25,900 per 10 grams in Delhi on earlier this week, tracking weak global trends as easing US-China trade tensions dented safe-haven demand. On Sunday, top economic officials from Washington and Beijing agreed on the framework of a potential trade deal, which is expected to be discussed when US President Donald Trump meets his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in South Korea later this week.

The previous drop in prices was led by a confluence of factors including positive trade talks between China and the US, a stronger dollar, overstretched technicals, and uncertainty on investor positioning due to the government shutdown were factors cited for the price drop on the gloabl scale.