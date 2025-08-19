Gold Price Dips Below Rs 1,00,000 After Trump-Zelensky Meet — Check Rates

Gold prices fell on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump's meeting with his Ukrainian counter part floated possibilities of trilateral peace talks and even an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. The de-escalation of geo-political tension has brought down the safe-haven appeal of the yellow metal, pulling the prices across the nation below the Rs 1,00,000 mark on Tuesday.

The yellow metal dipped to Rs 99,650 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullions Association, compared to Rs 1,00,390 on Monday.

In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,02,090, seen on Aug. 10. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 87,100 on April 7.