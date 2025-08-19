Gold Price Dips Below Rs 1,00,000 After Trump-Zelensky Meet — Check Rates
Gold prices fell on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump's meeting with his Ukrainian counter part floated possibilities of trilateral peace talks and even an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. The de-escalation of geo-political tension has brought down the safe-haven appeal of the yellow metal, pulling the prices across the nation below the Rs 1,00,000 mark on Tuesday.
The yellow metal dipped to Rs 99,650 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullions Association, compared to Rs 1,00,390 on Monday.
In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,02,090, seen on Aug. 10. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 87,100 on April 7.
Gold Price In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai
In New Delhi, the price fell to Rs 99,290 per 10 gm compared to Rs 1,00,030 on Monday. The gold price in Mumbai declined to Rs 99,460 compared to Rs 1,00,210 the previous day.
In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 99,540, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 99,330 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity was the highest in Chennai, trading at Rs 99,750 per 10 gm.
The spot gold price was trading lower at $3,332 an ounce, according to the World Gold Council. Oct. 3 futures for the yellow metal were trading 0.04% higher at Rs 99,440, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.
Silver Prices
Silver prices corrected by 0.86% and closed at $37.98 levels during the previous week. On MCX, silver prices corrected by 0.82% and closed at Rs 1,13,943.
The precious metal's price was at Rs 1,14,110 per kilogram on the India Bullion Association. Sept. 5 futures for silver were trading 0.03% higher at Rs 1,13,621, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.