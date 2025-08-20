Gold Price Below Rs 1,00,000; Eyes On Powell For Rate Cut Clues — Check Rates

Gold prices continued to fall on Wednesday possibilities of trilateral peace talks between Russia, Ukraine and the US. Today the prices are below the Rs 1,00,000 mark in India. On the global front, investors are eyeing Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech for any clues on a possible rate cut. This, paired with the de-escalation of geo-political tensions, will bring down the safe-haven demand of the commodity further.

The yellow metal was lower at Rs 99,530 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullions Association, compared to Rs 99,650 on Tuesday.

In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,02,090, seen on Aug. 10. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 87,100 on April 7.