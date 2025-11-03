Gold Price At Rs 1,21,660 Levels Post China Tax Rebate End — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

The gold prices in India today stood at Rs 1,21,660 on Monday. Spot gold slipped below $4,000 an ounce after China removed a long-standing tax rebate for certain retailers, a move expected to weaken demand in one of the world's largest precious metals markets.

Bullion declined by up to 1% in Asian trading on Monday. Over the weekend, Beijing announced that some retailers would no longer be able to offset a value-added tax when selling gold purchased from the Shanghai Gold Exchange or Shanghai Futures Exchange, regardless of whether the metal was sold directly or after processing.

The metal had surged to a record high in early October amid a wave of retail buying before dropping sharply in the latter half of the month. Despite the correction, prices remain over 50% higher year-to-date, supported by strong central bank purchases and safe-haven demand, which are expected to continue.

"Although Chinese gold demand has not been a major factor in this year's record rally, the new tax rules in the world's largest gold-consuming nation could dampen global sentiment," said Adrian Ash, Director of Research at BullionVault to news agency Bloomberg. "This development might be welcomed by traders and investors looking for a deeper correction following last month's surge."