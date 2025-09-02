Gold Price At Record High — Will The Yellow Metal Hit Rs 1,10,000? Experts Weigh-In

The golden rally of the yellow metal have pushed rates over the Rs 1,05,000 mark this week. Hitting a fresh record high, the run up in rates are driven by escalating trade tensions and the weakening Rupee.

The yellow metal was trading at a fresh record high of at Rs 1,05,140 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullions Association.

Apart from escalating geopolitical tensions and trade war risks, there has also been a trend of several central banks like China buying gold. The rising risks contributed to the metal's safe-haven demand among investors.

Over the past year, the highest price that the yellow metal had achieved was Rs 1,03,910, on Aug. 31, before the prices settled over Rs 1,000 higher today. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 74,240 on Nov. 15.