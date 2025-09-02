Gold Price At Record High — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

Gold prices hit a fresh record with the price above the Rs 1,05,000 mark driven by escalating trade tensions on a global scale and the weak Rupee. The yellow metal was trading at a fresh record high of at Rs 1,05,140 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullions Association.

The prices had soared higher on the back of trade uncertainty, on the global front. Further, domestically the weakening of the local currency to its record low has fuelled safe haven demand of the yellow metal.

Over the past year, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,03,910, seen on Aug. 31, before the prices settled higher today. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 74,240 on Nov. 15.