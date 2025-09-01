Gold Price At New High — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

Gold prices crossed its previous high of Rs 1,02,090 to settle over Rs 1,000 higher. The yellow metal was trading at a fresh record high of at Rs 1,03,910 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullions Association.

The prices had soared higher on the back of global cues and uncertainty. Further, due to the volatility in the commodities market, there was a sharp jump in commodity exchange volumes.

Gold futures also hit a fresh record high on Friday. Overall volumes comes from commodity options segment as volatility increased, according to market and commodities expert, Anuj Gupta.

Over the past year, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,03,910, seen on Aug. 31. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 74,240 on Nov. 15.