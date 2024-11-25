Gold Price Above Rs 77,000 Mark, Silver Also Sees Spike

Despite a slight cooling down in precious metal demand after the festive season, both gold and sliver rates spiked a little on Monday.

During early morning hours, 24 karat gold was trading at Rs 77,790 per 10 grams, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA). This slight uptick comes as both metals have been hovering near their all-time highs, driven by global uncertainties and investor belief in safe-haven assets.

Demand for these precious metals spiked to near record high earlier this month as the Hindu festivals Diwali and Dhanteras were celebrated, onsetting the Hindu new year.

The price of silver has also seen a spike, trading at Rs 91,230 per kilogram.

The fluctuations in gold and silver prices are heavily influenced by the wedding season also, which further fuels demand from local jewellers as they prepare to stock up for the festivities.