Gold Nears Rs 69,000 On U.S. Fed Rate Cut Hopes, China Demand

Gold prices in India surged to a new high as it neared the Rs 69,000 mark on Monday, at the onset of the current fiscal, in line with the rally globally.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange Ltd., gold futures for June delivery soared as high as 1.8% intraday (Rs 1,225) to Rs 68,926 per 10 gram. The trading window remains open till 11.30 p.m.

In the spot market, the yellow metal touched Rs 68,778, a surge of Rs 1,791 or 2.67%.

Bullion rose as much as $2,265.73 an ounce in the U.S. spot market on Monday, up 1.6% from Thursday’s close.