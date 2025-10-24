‘Gold Isn’t a Hedge Anymore’: Ruchir Sharma Warns 2025 Rally Mirrors 1979 Boom

The massive surge in gold price in 2025 could be a warning signal amid the euphoric investor sentiment, according to author and financial expert Ruchir Sharma. He sees the rally as reminiscent of 1979, which is being driven by liquidity, geopolitical stress, and growing speculative flows from investors.

Sharma, the Rockefeller International chairman and Breakout Capital CIO, told CNBC that while the 1979 rally was fuelled by inflation and geopolitical crises, today’s boom is being driven primarily by massive liquidity still circulating in the system.

“Stocks are partying like it’s 1999 and gold is partying like it’s 1979,” Sharma said.

Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street show, earlier this week on Oct. 20, Sharma explained that gold’s rally initially made sense. After the 2022 sanctions on Russia, central banks diversified away from the dollar. This created a strategic demand for the metal. However, the narrative has shifted, with speculative flows from retail investors and ETFs now playing a major role in driving prices, he added.

“The main demand for gold in the last few months has come from ETFs. In fact, ETF flows into gold last quarter were the highest ever,” he said. “And there’s no good story that too much money cannot spoil.”