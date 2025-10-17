Gold Is No Sleepy Asset: WGC's Sachin Jain Still Bullish On Metal After Record Rally — Here's Why
Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Jain challenged the perception of gold as merely a passive asset, emphasising its exceptional performance in the current macroeconomic scenario.
Further, the asset class has performed phenomenally well during periods of global uncertainty, as highlighted by Sachin Jain, regional chief executive officer of the World Gold Council. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Jain challenged the perception of gold as merely a passive asset, emphasising its exceptional performance in the current macroeconomic scenario.
Jain described gold as "the anchor that has performed timelessness over the years. It's not just a sleepy asset class, but an asset class that has performed phenomenally well in these times of flux."
He highlighted that the unprecedented activity in the gold market is driven by rapidly changing geopolitics, crises, and trends of de-dollarization. This volatility has translated directly into price momentum, with the global market witnessing around 85 new peaks in the gold price over the last year and a half.
The WGC Chief highlights the price surge, which is the 56% rise in the gold price in 2025 on a year-to-date basis and gains of $174 a day in international markets. In the current climate where the dynamics of geopolitics are constantly shifting, gold's fundamental role as a reliable hedge and a store of value was emphasised by Jain.
Beyond its financial metrics, Jain also noted the deep-rooted cultural significance of gold, particularly in India, where it has held significance for generations. He noted that gold consumption spans through every economic and geographic strata.
Jain concluded that this metal serves investors as the "most important and unmovable hedge," a role cemented by its historical performance in kingdoms, treasuries, and temples. As central banks and investors globally seek stability, gold remains the essential asset class for navigating an age of flux, according to the WGC chief.