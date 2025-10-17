Gold Is No Sleepy Asset: WGC's Sachin Jain Still Bullish On Metal After Record Rally — Here's Why

The demand for gold has spilled beyond the label of safe-haven asset. The hard metal hitting record highs and has acted as a hedge for investors amid heightened geo-political uncertainties.

Further, the asset class has performed phenomenally well during periods of global uncertainty, as highlighted by Sachin Jain, regional chief executive officer of the World Gold Council. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Jain challenged the perception of gold as merely a passive asset, emphasising its exceptional performance in the current macroeconomic scenario.

Jain described gold as "the anchor that has performed timelessness over the years. It's not just a sleepy asset class, but an asset class that has performed phenomenally well in these times of flux."

He highlighted that the unprecedented activity in the gold market is driven by rapidly changing geopolitics, crises, and trends of de-dollarization. This volatility has translated directly into price momentum, with the global market witnessing around 85 new peaks in the gold price over the last year and a half.