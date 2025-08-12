Gold Holds Loss As Traders Seek Clarity On Trump's No-Tariff Vow

Gold held a loss after President Donald Trump said imports of bullion won’t be subject to US tariffs, although traders were still waiting for formal clarification over the policy following a federal ruling last week that sowed chaos and confusion across the market.

Spot gold held near $3,345 an ounce on Tuesday, following a 1.6% drop on in the previous session after Trump posted “Gold will not be Tariffed!” on social media. Futures of the precious metal in New York edged lower, after a 2.5% plunge on Monday.

US Customs and Border Protection stunned traders last week by ruling the imports would be subject to duties. The shock led futures on New York’s Comex to surge more than $100 an ounce above benchmark spot prices in London on Friday. The spread has since narrowed to about $50.