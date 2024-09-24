Gold Hits New Record Of $2,648 Per Ounce, Peaks To Fresh All-Time High On MCX

Gold prices, which have gained momentum following the US Federal Reserve's 50 basis points cut in interest rates last week, hit a new record in the global market on Tuesday.

Spot gold surged 0.75% to trade at $2,648.48 an ounce, surpassing the record of $2,634 per ounce clocked on Sept. 23.

The rates also touched a new high on India's Multi Commodity Exchange. The per 10 gram of the yellow metal was trading 0.46% up at Rs 74,492, which is higher than the record of Rs 74,216 touched on Sept. 23.

Meanwhile, the US gold futures on the Commodity Exchange or COMEX jumped 0.8% on Tuesday to peak to a new all-time high of $2,673.7 an ounce.

Since the Fed slashed benchmark lending rates on Sept. 18, spot gold has risen by around $85 an ounce, or 3.3%. In the same period, the metal's futures have gained by Rs 1,637 per 10 gram, or 2.25% on the MCX.